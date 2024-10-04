WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen

This week's WTOP Beer of the Week is Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen.

A sad, yet happy and tasty, farewell to Oktoberfest 2024!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Privatbrauerei Ayinger, Aying, Germany

Description: A traditional Bavarian märzen with a deep, malty nose and bready flavor.

ABV: 5.8%

Pairing suggestions: Classic German fare, fall veggies like Brussels sprouts and squash, stews, chilies and chicken potpie, plus red sauce Italian dishes

