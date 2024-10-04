Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 4, 2024, 6:33 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen

A sad, yet happy and tasty, farewell to Oktoberfest 2024!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Privatbrauerei Ayinger, Aying, Germany

Description: A traditional Bavarian märzen with a deep, malty nose and bready flavor.

ABV: 5.8%

Pairing suggestions: Classic German fare, fall veggies like Brussels sprouts and squash, stews, chilies and chicken potpie, plus red sauce Italian dishes

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up