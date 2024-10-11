Live Radio
WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bottle Logic Finite Universe imperial stout

A beer in one hand, and a doughnut in the other?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bottle Logic Finite Universe for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing, Anaheim, California

Description: A bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout finished with doughnuts and sprinkles

ABV: 12.8%

Pairing suggestions: Parmesan cheese, Kentucky hot brown, pasta carbonara, mac and cheese, all types of desserts

