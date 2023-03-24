WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cycle BA SZN Coconut & Caramel Imperial Stout

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cycle BA SZN Coconut & Caramel Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

It’s big and bold, but with some fun thrown in, too. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cycle BA SZN Coconut & Caramel Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Brewery: Cycle Brewing — St. Petersburg, Florida Description: A three-year, barrel-aged stout with coconut and caramel. ABV: 12% Pairing suggestions: Thai food, fried chicken, stews and ramen, and cheesecake

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

