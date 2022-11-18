WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Foam Brewers Experimental Jet Set DIPA

Let your taste buds take flight!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Foam Brewers Experimental Jet Set DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Foam Brewers, Burlington, Vermont
Description: a double IPA featuring notes of tropical fruit, nuts and resin
ABV: 9.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Prosciutto and melon, pepperoni pizza, Italian mixed subs and Vietnamese cuisine