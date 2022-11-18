RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Foam Brewers Experimental Jet Set DIPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 18, 2022, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Let your taste buds take flight!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Foam Brewers Experimental Jet Set DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Foam Brewers, Burlington, Vermont

Description: a double IPA featuring notes of tropical fruit, nuts and resin

ABV: 9.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Prosciutto and melon, pepperoni pizza, Italian mixed subs and Vietnamese cuisine

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Beer of the Week | Lifestyle News | Local News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up