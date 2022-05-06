WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Phase Three P3 Haús Lager

Don’t bother with the math, just pour yourself a glass. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer…

Don’t bother with the math, just pour yourself a glass.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Phase Three P3 Haús Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Phase Three Brewing Co. — Lake Zurich, IL. phasethreebrewing.com

Description: A crisp lager with some bready-malt depth that finishes clean

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Shellfish of all kinds (particularly raw, fried or grilled oysters)

Caesar salads. All things German, such as schnitzel, sausage and especially pretzels.