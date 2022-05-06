RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Phase Three P3 Haús Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 1:17 PM

Don’t bother with the math, just pour yourself a glass.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Phase Three P3 Haús Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Phase Three Brewing Co. — Lake Zurich, IL. phasethreebrewing.com

Description: A crisp lager with some bready-malt depth that finishes clean

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Shellfish of all kinds (particularly raw, fried or grilled oysters)
Caesar salads. All things German, such as schnitzel, sausage and especially pretzels.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

