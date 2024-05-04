The Kentucky Derby is one of the most fashionable sporting events. See the splendor

A Kentucky Derby look isn’t complete without headwear. Hats or fascinators for women. Hats for men, and not only traditional ones.

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan watches race at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the stands Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan sits in the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan sits in the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan watches race at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans watch a race at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans watch from the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the stands Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the grounds of at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan arrives at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan arrives at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans arrive at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Friday, May 3, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Race fans walk though the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks though the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kentucky Derby Horse Racing A race fan walks through the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel ( 1 /50) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Derby look isn’t complete without headwear. Hats or fascinators for women. Hats for men, and not only traditional ones.

People create their own statement pieces involving the Twin Spires, horses and even the starting gate at Churchill Downs, which is celebrating the 150th running of the famous race this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Derby was created by Meriweather Lewis Clark Jr., who wanted to bring the class and elegance of European racing to America. The tradition of wearing hats to the Derby began with its first running in 1875. But they began taking on a life of their own in the 1960s, growing larger and more ornate so the people wearing them could be spotted on television.

That meant fancy clothing and shoes too. The tradition has never wavered in the Derby’s history and, in fact, it continues to grow. There is a contest for best dressed at Churchill Downs and there are three official milliners this year.

___

AP Kentucky Derby coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/kentucky-derby

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.