WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half Poetry Snaps Rice Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 8:08 AM

Don’t think it, just drink it (OK, not the greatest poem ever).

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Other Half Poetry Snaps Rice Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Other Half Brewing Co. — Brooklyn (and multiple other locations in New York, Philadelphia and D.C.)

Description: A Japanese-style rice lager brewed with pils malt and rice, plus a blend of European hops, dry and crisp with a slightly spicy character, followed by floral and sweet citrus.

ABV: 4.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sashimi and sushi, Ramen and noodles of any kind, bao buns and pork chops

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

