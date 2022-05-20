WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half Poetry Snaps Rice Lager

Don’t think it, just drink it (responsibly): Other Half Poetry Snaps Rice Lager is WTOP's latest Beer of the Week.

Don’t think it, just drink it (OK, not the greatest poem ever).

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Other Half Poetry Snaps Rice Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Other Half Brewing Co. — Brooklyn (and multiple other locations in New York, Philadelphia and D.C.)

Description: A Japanese-style rice lager brewed with pils malt and rice, plus a blend of European hops, dry and crisp with a slightly spicy character, followed by floral and sweet citrus.

ABV: 4.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sashimi and sushi, Ramen and noodles of any kind, bao buns and pork chops