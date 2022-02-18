WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Strangebird Dekko Amber Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Strangebird Dekko Amber Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Have a look. You might enjoy what you find.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Strangebird Dekko Amber Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Strangebird Brewery, Rochester, New York

Description: an amber lager brewed with Pils, Wheat, Crystal, Biscuit and Chocolate malts, along with Warrior and Chinook hops and German lager yeast.

ABV: 5.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared meats (steaks on the grill and double cheeseburgers), red sauce pastas and pizza, classic American Chinese food