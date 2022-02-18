OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Strangebird Dekko Amber Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

February 18, 2022, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Have a look. You might enjoy what you find.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Strangebird Dekko Amber Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Strangebird Brewery, Rochester, New York
Description: an amber lager brewed with Pils, Wheat, Crystal, Biscuit and Chocolate malts, along with Warrior and Chinook hops and German lager yeast.
ABV: 5.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared meats (steaks on the grill and double cheeseburgers), red sauce pastas and pizza, classic American Chinese food

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up