In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” explore the lore of the Heurich House Museum near Dupont Circle.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Where to find the hidden historic home of a DC beer baron

Are you a history nerd with a beer obsession? WTOP’s Matt Kaufax has found the place for you.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” explore the lore of the Heurich House Museum near Dupont Circle.

Built in 1890 for German immigrant Christian Heurich, the extravagant, intricate, opulent house boasts all kinds of incredible features that make it unique, including multiple pub/bar spaces that are very much on-brand, considering who lived there once upon a time.

This episode not only highlights some of the incredible architecture that transports you to a different world and makes this property stand out. It also dives into the history of the Heurich Brewing Company, which, at one point, was a household name (and the biggest nongovernmental entity) in D.C.

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