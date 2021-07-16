WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Thin Man Peanut Butter Jenkins Imperial Stout Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

Like a candy bar in a glass. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Thin Man Peanut Butter Jenkins Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: Thin Man Brewery, Buffalo, NY

Description: Brewed with tons of British pale malt and flaked oats, this beer offers flavors and aromas of peanut butter, chocolate, nuts, dark caramel and honey with a bittersweet finish and rich mouthfeel

ABV: 11.7%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sticky barbecue, enchiladas, chilis and beef stew, desserts

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

