WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dewey Strawberry Rhubarb Cherry Pie Fruited Sour

WASHINGTON — A pie plate and whipped cream? No. Just grab a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Dewey Strawberry Rhubarb Cherry Pie Fruited Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Dewey Beer Co., Dewey Beach and Harbeson, DE

Description: one of the many different fruited sours in the Thrills series

ABV: 5.25%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: BBQ brisket, stews and chilis, ham and cheese sandwiches, desserts such as cheesecake with vanilla ice cream, fudge and brownies