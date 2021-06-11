CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dewey Strawberry Rhubarb Cherry Pie Fruited Sour

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

June 11, 2021, 10:46 AM

WASHINGTON — A pie plate and whipped cream? No. Just grab a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Dewey Strawberry Rhubarb Cherry Pie Fruited Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Dewey Beer Co., Dewey Beach and Harbeson, DE
Description: one of the many different fruited sours in the Thrills series
ABV: 5.25%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: BBQ brisket, stews and chilis, ham and cheese sandwiches, desserts such as cheesecake with vanilla ice cream, fudge and brownies

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

