WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Schönramer Pils Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

Talk about work benefits! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Schönramer Pils for this edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts Brewery: Private Landbrauerei Schönram (Petting, Bavaria — Germany)

Description: A classic German Pilsener that’s a bit hoppier aromatically and on the palate.

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Traditional German dishes like sausages and schnitzel; sushi; Indian and Vietnamese; typical bar food like burgers and wings

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

