WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half Tomato Factory Imperial IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 8:17 PM

WASHINGTON — From one type of juice in the can to another!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Other Half Tomato Factory Imperial IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:
Brewery: Other Half Brewing Co., Brooklyn and Bloomfield, NY and Washington, D.C.
Description: An Imperial IPA packed with Citra, Vic Secret, Riwaka and Sabro hops.
ABV: 8.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Red sauce dishes like pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and spring veggies (fresh peas, asparagus, green onions).

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

