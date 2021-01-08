CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half Triple Forever Galaxy IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

January 8, 2021, 4:35 AM

After this week, who needs a beer? Or three.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Other Half Triple Forever Galaxy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Other Half Brewing Co.
Description: An Imperial IPA brewed with Galaxy hops and featuring big notes of guava and mango followed by mild passion fruit.
ABV: 10.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Thai food like fried spring rolls, papaya salad and Larb Gai. Roast chicken. Fish, including seared salmon and broiled cod. Seared duck breast.

 

