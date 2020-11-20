WTOP’s Beer of the Week — The Veil Brenner Pass: Grand Cru

Here’s something grand for your taste buds.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about The Veil Brenner Pass: Grand Cru in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: The Veil Brewing Co., Richmond and Norfolk, VA
Description: a mixed fermentation ale aged in red wine barrels
ABV: 4.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast turkey (what timing!), seafood (such as lobster rolls, seared scallops, poached salmon with capers and halibut with lemon), salty speck ham, soft cheese