WTOP’s Beer of the Week — The Veil Brenner Pass: Grand Cru Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert talk about The Veil Brenner Pass: Grand Cru in the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

Here’s something grand for your taste buds. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about The Veil Brenner Pass: Grand Cru in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: The Veil Brewing Co., Richmond and Norfolk, VA

Description: a mixed fermentation ale aged in red wine barrels

ABV: 4.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast turkey (what timing!), seafood (such as lobster rolls, seared scallops, poached salmon with capers and halibut with lemon), salty speck ham, soft cheese

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.