CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Hofbräuhaus Traunstein 1612er Zwickl

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

October 2, 2020, 10:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON — Wouldn’t you like to taste this good after more than 400 years?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Hofbräuhaus Traunstein 1612er Zwickl for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Hofbräuhaus Traunstein, Traunstein, Bavaria, Germany
Description: A naturally cloudy pale lager featuring fresh, zesty malt and a hop bouquet
ABV: 5.3%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: German food (brats, kraut, pretzels), italian red sauce dishes and pizza, chili, turkey stew and broccoli and cheddar soup

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up