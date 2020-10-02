WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Hofbräuhaus Traunstein 1612er Zwickl

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Hofbräuhaus Traunstein 1612er Zwickl.

WASHINGTON — Wouldn’t you like to taste this good after more than 400 years?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Hofbräuhaus Traunstein 1612er Zwickl for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Hofbräuhaus Traunstein, Traunstein, Bavaria, Germany

Description: A naturally cloudy pale lager featuring fresh, zesty malt and a hop bouquet

ABV: 5.3%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: German food (brats, kraut, pretzels), italian red sauce dishes and pizza, chili, turkey stew and broccoli and cheddar soup