Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Cushwa Natural Progression Double IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

June 5, 2020, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON —

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Natural Progression Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:
Brewery: Cushwa Brewing Co., Williamsport, MD
Description: A New England-style double IPA hopped exclusively with Mosaic, with heavy tropical fruit flavors and aromas.
ABV: 8.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Turkey burgers and club sandwiches, BLTs, cobb salad with grilled chicken or steak, grilled BBQ chicken

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up