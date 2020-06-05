Beer of the Week: Cushwa Natural Progression Double IPA Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

WASHINGTON — WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Natural Progression Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts:

Brewery: Cushwa Brewing Co., Williamsport, MD

Description: A New England-style double IPA hopped exclusively with Mosaic, with heavy tropical fruit flavors and aromas.

ABV: 8.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Turkey burgers and club sandwiches, BLTs, cobb salad with grilled chicken or steak, grilled BBQ chicken

