17-year-old charged as adult, held without bond in Dunbar High School shooting

Two teenagers, who are seniors at Dunbar, were arrested Saturday at the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center for the shooting. One of the teens played for the school's football team.

A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult and held without bond in a shooting that left a teenage girl with a deep graze wound when a hail of bullets struck a nearby D.C. high school last week.

Authorities charged Saki Frost, 17, and Azhari Graves, 18, on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and destruction of property, among others. Frost is also facing charges of possession of a “large capacity ammunition feeding device,” court documents said.

Both teenagers, who were arrested Saturday at the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center, are seniors at Dunbar High School near where the shooting took place. Frost was a senior cornerback on Dunbar’s Turkey Bowl championship football team.

Gunfire erupted across the street from Dunbar High School in Northwest, shortly before 10 a.m. Friday. Bullets struck the building and went into a classroom where a 17-year-old girl was talking to a teacher. The girl suffered a “graze” wound in her head, deep enough that it exposed her skull, court documents said. A basketball coach rendered aid until D.C. Fire and EMS arrived.

Assistant Chief of the D.C. Police Investigative Services Bureau Leslie Parsons said Friday during a news conference that the girl is “expected to make a full recovery.”

The shooting prompted a brief lockdown at the school.

Minutes after the report of the shooting, surveillance footage showed 15 individuals running in an alley toward Kirby Street Northwest, including two people seen carrying firearms.

Video also captured two vehicles; one a Chevy Cruze, which police said was taken in a carjacking on Thursday on Underwood Street Northwest, and a black Infiniti registered to Graves’ mother.

Court documents said it appeared that Graves was firing north on Kirby Street toward the Chevy and the high school, but the footage did not capture him firing the weapon.

One witness told police that he was sitting outside when he saw a group exit the alley and run onto Kirby Street. He went inside and then heard gunshots. When the witness came out again, he saw about five people get out of the Chevy after finding it disabled. Some of them returned, including one person who did not have shoes on, and who then proceeded to get one shoe from the ground and another shoe from the Chevy.

In addition to the 17-year-old girl who was struck by the stray bullet, another person was awaiting results of an X-ray after feeling something lodged in the throat, which the person believes may have been from glass when the window shattered during the shooting.

Investigators found 22 shell casings from a .40 caliber pistol and seven 9 mm casings at the scene. Court documents said the N Street side of the high school had at least six bullet strikes.

Two occupants of the Chevy said their vehicle was struck several times while they were inside.

