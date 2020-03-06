WTOP’s Beer of the Week: The Veil Power On IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about The Veil Power On IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Flip the switch!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about The Veil Power On IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: The Veil Brewing Co., Richmond and Norfolk, VA

Description: An IPA brewed with Citra, Sabro and Motueka hops, featuring impressions of grapefruit pulp, coconut, lime and tiki drinks

ABV: 6.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Thai and Indian curries, root vegetables like butternut squash, parsnips and beets, fried shrimp, barbecued ribs

