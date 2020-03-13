Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Blaugies La Saison d’Epeautre

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

March 13, 2020, 12:22 PM

WASHINGTON — With an ingredient that’s been around for thousands of years, it must be good, no?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Blaugies La Saison d’Epeautre for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

QUICK FACTS:

Brewery: Brasserie de Blaugies, Dour, Belgium
Description: A saison made with spelt, a type of wheat that’s been cultivated since 5,500 B.C.
ABV: 6.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Mussels or any kind of seafood stew, sausages and charcuterie, roast or rotisserie chicken, soft cheeses such as Brie and Camembert

