WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada 40 Years Hoppy Anniversary Ale

WASHINGTON — It’s just too bad 40 beers can’t fit on most birthday cakes.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada 40 Years Hoppy Anniversary Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Ca. and Mills River, NC

Chico, Ca. and Mills River, NC Description: Showcases the bold flavors and aromas of a classic West Coast IPA, intense pine and citrus with a deep gold color and slight caramel sweetness

Showcases the bold flavors and aromas of a classic West Coast IPA, intense pine and citrus with a deep gold color and slight caramel sweetness ABV: 6.0%

6.0% Greg’s Pairing Suggestions: Classic Mexican tacos (Barbacoa and Carne Asada) with pico de gallo and cilantro, sharp cheeses (think burgers covered in sharp cheddar), as well as cacio e pepe and Italian subs with provolone

