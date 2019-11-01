WTOP’s Beer of the Week: KCBC Thrice Around The Sun DIPA

Expand your galaxy, and the rewards can be tasty. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director…

Expand your galaxy, and the rewards can be tasty.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about KCBC Thrice Around The Sun Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Kings County Beer Collective, Brooklyn, New York

Kings County Beer Collective, Brooklyn, New York Description: a Double IPA made with Galaxy, Citra, Mosaic and Moteuka hops, featuring a lush golden haze in the glass and crushed tropical fruit up front (mango, pineapple and lychee).

a Double IPA made with Galaxy, Citra, Mosaic and Moteuka hops, featuring a lush golden haze in the glass and crushed tropical fruit up front (mango, pineapple and lychee). ABV: 8.0%

8.0% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Tex-Mex (burritos, tacos and enchiladas) and all things pork (especially bacon and ham).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.