Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Crush A Lot Sour Blonde Ale

At a time when it seems summer might finally come to an end, here’s a beer to keep that warm weather spirit alive.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Crush A Lot Sour Blonde Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Bluejacket, Washington, D.C. Description : Inspired by the Painkiller cocktail, this sour blonde ale is brewed with milk sugar and finished with pineapple, coconut, vanilla, nutmeg and lime. ABV : 4.0% Greg’s pairing suggestions : Classic tiki bar food like fried rice and teriyaki skewers; cheesy quesadillas; pepperoni pizza; grilled shrimp and fish tacos.



