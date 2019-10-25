Beer of the Week: Bluejacket 86 Years Double IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket 86 Years Double IPA for the latest edition of Beer of the Week.

After winning games 1 and 2 in Houston, the Nationals are back in the nation’s capital for their first-ever World Series game at home. And that means: it’s time for a beer.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket 86 Years Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C. Description: A double India Pale Ale brewed with Galaxy hops

A double India Pale Ale brewed with Galaxy hops ABV: 8.0%

8.0% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Ballpark food! Hot dogs, sausages, wings, peanuts and nachos; Indian cuisine (Biryani and Tandoor dishes in particular)

