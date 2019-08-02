Beer of the Week: De Glazen Toren Saison d’Erpe-Mere

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about De Glazen Toren Saison d'Erpe-Mere for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



A great Belgian brewery can be hundreds of years old. But, don’t bypass the newer ones!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about De Glazen Toren Saison d’Erpe-Mere for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brouwerij De Glazen Toren, Erpe-Mere, Belgium

Brouwerij De Glazen Toren, Erpe-Mere, Belgium Description: a cloudy, pale yellow and well-carbonated saison featuring citrus notes and mild bitterness, with a sweet start and dry finish

ABV: 7.5%

7.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Green vegetables across the board; seafood (particularly charred octopus and smoked trout); charcuterie; Middle Eastern cuisine

