Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Baby Blue Kölsch

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Baby Blue Kölsch for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Sometimes things make us blue. But, you won’t be with a tall glass of this in hand!

Quick facts:

Brewery : Bluejacket, Washington, D.C.

: Bluejacket, Washington, D.C. Description : A crisp and refreshing Kölsch-style ale, with a touch of malt sweetness and a light fruit note.

: A crisp and refreshing Kölsch-style ale, with a touch of malt sweetness and a light fruit note. ABV : 4.8%

: 4.8% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spicy foods like chicken wings and tacos; fried calamari; fish and chips; Maryland blue crabs.

