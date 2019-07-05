Beer of the Week: Jackie O’s Dark Apparition Russian Imperial Stout

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Jackie O’s Dark Apparition Russian Imperial Stout.

WASHINGTON — Who’s afraid of a friendly ghost … beer?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Jackie O’s Dark Apparition Russian Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Jackie O’s, Athens, Ohio

: Jackie O’s, Athens, Ohio Description : featuring flavors like chocolate, coffee, roast, dark fruit and caramel, along with some nice earthy/spicy hop notes, Dark Apparition is a huge beer with tons of character.

: featuring flavors like chocolate, coffee, roast, dark fruit and caramel, along with some nice earthy/spicy hop notes, Dark Apparition is a huge beer with tons of character. ABV : 10.0%

: 10.0% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Blue cheese with figs, beef enchiladas, roasted beets, fried chicken or barbecue, and of course, mac & cheese.

