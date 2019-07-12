Beer of the Week: Diamondback Hop Broth Double IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Diamondback Hop Broth Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

If beer was soup, I’d take a big bowl of this.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Diamondback Hop Broth Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Diamondback Brewing Co., Baltimore, Md.

: Diamondback Brewing Co., Baltimore, Md. Description : hazy Double IPA dry-hopped with American and Australian varietals.

: hazy Double IPA dry-hopped with American and Australian varietals. ABV : 8%

: 8% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Classic seafood like steamed crabs and shrimp, crab cakes and fried shrimp, and calamari and scallops.

