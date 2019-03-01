Beer of the Week: De Cam Framboise Lambiek

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about De Cam Framboise Lambiek for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — Its color invites the eyes, but what will your taste buds say?

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Oude Geuzestekerij De Cam Gooik, Gooik, Belgium

Brewery description: A lambic aged on fresh, whole raspberries.

ABV: 6%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Soft cheeses (goat, Gruyere, Camembert), steak fajitas, fried fish or chicken, salads of all kinds.

