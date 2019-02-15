202
Beer of the Week: Bluejacket 9 Pound Hammer Triple IPA

WASHINGTON — Life is short. So why not live a little?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket 9 Pound Hammer Triple IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
  • Brewery description: A massive, dank IPA that’s triple-hopped with Citra and Galaxy for huge aromas of pine, citrus, pineapple, resin, lemon and grass. Smooth, juicy and creamy on the palate.
  • ABV: 10 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Things you shouldn’t eat so often like fried chicken, pepperoni pizza, double cheeseburgers with beef fat fries, beef burritos, mac and cheese, and shrimp scampi.

