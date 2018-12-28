WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Garden Path Fermentation The Curious Mix Methods Wild Ale

Here’s a path you’ll want to get on. WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Garden Path Fermentation The Curious Mix Methods Wild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a path you’ll want to get on. (And don’t forget a glass!)

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group beer director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Garden Path Fermentation The Curious Mix Methods Wild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Garden Path Fermentation, Burlington, Washington

Garden Path Fermentation, Burlington, Washington Brewery description: a blend of mature barrel-aged beer and stainless-steel-fermented beer, inoculated with coolship wort and bottle conditioned with Skagit Valley blackberry honey

a blend of mature barrel-aged beer and stainless-steel-fermented beer, inoculated with coolship wort and bottle conditioned with Skagit Valley blackberry honey ABV: 6.9 percent

6.9 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Vietnamese food of all kinds (especially pho and bánh mì); seafood; poultry; pork

