WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Nepenthe Space Jellyfish IPA for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Nepenthe Space Jellyfish IPA

OK, you had your “Rock Lobster.” Now, here’s your Space Jellyfish!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Nepenthe Space Jellyfish IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Nepenthe Brewing Co., Baltimore, Maryland

Description: A hazy IPA hopped and double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Motueka and Simcoe

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Tex-Mex, all types of Vietnamese cuisine, pit beef sandwiches