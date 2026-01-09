Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Nepenthe Space Jellyfish IPA

January 9, 2026, 5:58 PM

OK, you had your “Rock Lobster.” Now, here’s your Space Jellyfish!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Nepenthe Space Jellyfish IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Nepenthe Brewing Co., Baltimore, Maryland

Description: A hazy IPA hopped and double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Motueka and Simcoe

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Tex-Mex, all types of Vietnamese cuisine, pit beef sandwiches

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

