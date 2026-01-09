WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Nepenthe Space Jellyfish IPA

OK, you had your “Rock Lobster.” Now, here’s your Space Jellyfish!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Nepenthe Space Jellyfish IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Nepenthe Brewing Co., Baltimore, Maryland
Description: A hazy IPA hopped and double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Motueka and Simcoe
ABV: 7%
Pairing suggestions: Tex-Mex, all types of Vietnamese cuisine, pit beef sandwiches