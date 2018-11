Looking for a classic taste of Belgium without hopping on a plane? This drink will get the job done. Check out WTOP's latest "Beer of the Week."



WASHINGTON — Looking for a classic taste of Belgium without hopping on a plane? This will get the job done.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Rosé de Gambrinus Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Cantillon Brewery | Brussels, Belgium

Brewery description : Made with a blend of lambics and raspberries, this beer features a slightly acidic, fruity and fragrant taste.

: Made with a blend of lambics and raspberries, this beer features a slightly acidic, fruity and fragrant taste. ABV : 5.5 percent

: 5.5 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fried chicken, pulled pork, duck of any kind, steak fajitas or simple grilled cheese sandwich (brie, fontina or cheddar).

