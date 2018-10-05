Beer of the Week (‘Best-of’ Edition): Bluejacket Open Window Double IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Open Window Double IPA for this "Best-of" eition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — It’s always been something you can gaze or escape through. And now, you can drink one, too.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Open Window Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Open Window Double IPA

Quick facts on the Open Window Double IPA:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

ABV: 8.5 percent

Description: A Double IPA brewed and triple dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops plus powder. Juicy tropical fruits, tangerine and pine notes dominate this delicious brew.

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich meats like barbecue, sausages, burgers; seafood such as grilled shrimp or salmon; spicy Asian food.

This edition of Beer of the Week was originally published in April 2017.

