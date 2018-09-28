WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cushwa Middle America Double IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Middle America Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.
WASHINGTON — Some say size doesn’t matter. And, in this case, it’s definitely true.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Middle America Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.