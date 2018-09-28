WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cushwa Middle America Double IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Middle America Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Some say size doesn’t matter. And, in this case, it’s definitely true.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Middle America Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Cushwa Brewing Co., Williamsport, Maryland

Cushwa Brewing Co., Williamsport, Maryland Brewery description: An aromatic, non-hazy double IPA with notes of stone fruit and tangerine and hints of pine and citrus with a light honey sweetness.

An aromatic, non-hazy double IPA with notes of stone fruit and tangerine and hints of pine and citrus with a light honey sweetness. ABV: 8 percent

8 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish, such as halibut, hake, snapper and rockfish; anything with pork like greasy pepperoni pizza, BLTs and bacon and eggs; hanger steak

