WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cushwa Middle America Double IPA

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP September 28, 2018 9:40 am 09/28/2018 09:40am
WASHINGTON — Some say size doesn’t matter. And, in this case, it’s definitely true.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Middle America Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts: 

  • Brewery: Cushwa Brewing Co., Williamsport, Maryland
  • Brewery description: An aromatic, non-hazy double IPA with notes of stone fruit and tangerine and hints of pine and citrus with a light honey sweetness.
  • ABV: 8 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish, such as halibut, hake, snapper and rockfish; anything with pork like greasy pepperoni pizza, BLTs and bacon and eggs; hanger steak

