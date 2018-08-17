202
Beer of the Week: DC Brewers’ Guild Solidarity Pilsner

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP August 17, 2018 1:27 pm 08/17/2018 01:27pm
WASHINGTON — In beer we trust! Especially when it’s D.C. Beer Week.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about the DC Brewers’ Guild Solidarity Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: DC Brewers’ Guild, Washington, D.C.
  • Description: A German-style pilsner featuring soft hop bitterness, a light body, and melon and floral hop aromas. This beer was created by D.C.’s brewers for the 10th annual D.C. Beer Week.
  • ABV: 5.0 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fresh Caprese salad, bruschetta, gazpacho; seafood (simply grilled salmon or tuna); anything with ham (grilled ham and gruyere, Croque Madame); wings at the bar.

Topics:
beer Beer of the Week brennan haselton craft beer dc beer week DC Brewers’ Guild Solidarity Pilsner Food & Restaurant News greg engert Living News pilsner summer beers
500