WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Love Cats Pilsner

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP April 6, 2018 8:54 am 04/06/2018 08:54am
WASHINGTON — Meow?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Love Cats Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts: 

  • Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
  • Brewery Description: Brewed in the northern German tradition, this eminently drinkable lager is made exclusively with Pilsner malt and Yakima Valley-grown Loral hops, and then lagered for four weeks. A classically hop-forward Pils, refreshingly crisp, clean, bone-dry, brisk and bitter.
  • ABV: 5.0 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Burgers and fries, chicken wings, briny (salty) raw oysters, salmon.

