2 workers electrocuted in Arlington

By Teddy Gelman October 29, 2018 11:42 am 10/29/2018 11:42am
WASHINGTON — Two construction workers are in a hospital Monday after being electrocuted in Arlington, Virginia.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Kennebec Street.

The Arlington County Fire Department said the two were injured while working on the construction of town houses when they were shocked.

One of the workers is in critical condition; the other is in stable condition.

The Arlington County Police and the Fire Marshall are investigating.

 

Topics:
arlington Arlington, VA News electric shock Local News Virginia
