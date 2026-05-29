‘It just took off’: Arlington bar embraces women’s sports in rebrand

Westover Taco often had its TVs tuned to games featuring D.C.-area women's teams. Now, it's a women's sports bar.

The remodeled bar at Westover Taco, a women-focused sports bar in Arlington, Virginia. The remodeled bar at Westover Taco, a women-focused sports bar in Arlington, Virginia. Sarah White loves women’s sports. The 44-year-old restaurateur often had TVs at Westover Taco in Arlington, Virginia, tuned to games featuring D.C.-area teams.

And when White bought out her fellow business partners earlier this year, she was asked about rebranding the bar. That’s when she thought about her love for women’s sports and the need for fans to find a place to watch their favorite teams play.

“I said, ‘Well, I like women’s sports. I watch a lot of that on TV, and we already show it, so maybe I’ll just expand on that,'” White told WTOP. “Put up some women’s stuff around the store, and they said, ‘Oh, like a women’s sports bar.’ I said, ‘Yeah, like a women’s sports bar, I guess.’ And it just took off.”

With TV ratings up and stadium attendance growing, women’s sports have seen increased interest in recent years. Now, Westover Taco looks to become the main headquarters for women’s sports fans in Virginia.

The bar underwent a makeover earlier this year, with TVs mounted throughout, posters of famous female athletes like Serena Williams and Mia Hamm, and neon signs championing women’s sports.

Each TV broadcasts live or recorded women’s sports games. A women’s football trophy sits on top of a coffee maker. An autographed book by former soccer star Brandi Chastain rests alongside a D.C. Shadow ultimate frisbee.

Along the narrow hallway to its Washington Boulevard entrance, the bar’s walls are adorned with autographed jerseys from area teams, including D.C. Divas football and D.C. Shadow.

Since a star-studded grand opening featuring players from the D.C. Divas and DMV Queens football teams, White said the bar has been full of men, women and children to watch the action.

White said she was “shocked” at how quickly people supported the concept.

“We have a huge fanbase here,” she said. “And they’ve all really enjoyed having a place that they can go, where they know the game will be on, they can cheer with other fans.”

Teams have also been supportive. Some smaller women’s sports teams have already hosted watch parties and fundraisers at Westover Taco, and she’s been talking to representatives of the WNBA’s Mystics and soccer’s Washington Spirit.

Fans can learn what games Westover Taco is showing by signing up for its weekly email or following the bar on Instagram. White said they will have access to every streaming service possible to watch every game involving area teams.

“There are tons of people out there looking for a place to watch women’s sports, and they just hadn’t found it in the area, and knowing that now they can come here and we’ll have it, it’s been great,” she said.

Westover Taco’s menu got minor upgrades. The bar always focused on Mexican food, White said, such as tacos and burritos. Now, patrons can get fajitas and steak platters, along with traditional bar classics. In June, the bar will serve drinks named for local teams. White said some money from those sales will be donated to those teams.

White said sales have remained steady, but she would like to bring in $10,000 more a week by the end of the year.

Greater sales would allow Westover Taco to lend more support to the area’s youth and women’s sports community, she said.

White, who also leads the booster club for the D.C. Divas, said there are still female athletes who pay to play for their teams.

“They still need our support to be able to travel and play these games and do the things that they do,” she said. “Anything that you can do to volunteer some time with the team, or to help, maybe partner them up with somebody you think would be a great sponsor for the team. Go out and do it.”

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