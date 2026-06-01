1 injured after road rage incident on BW Parkway in Anne Arundel County, police say

A man was shot after what deputies describe as an "alleged road rage incident" near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

A man was shot after what deputies describe as an “alleged road rage incident” near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police said the shooting took place around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 295 near the Route 175 exit.

The male driver was taken to the hospital.

A passenger was also in the vehicle during the shooting but was not injured.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reports that all lanes reopened just after 11 a.m.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.