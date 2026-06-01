1 injured after road rage incident on BW Parkway in Anne Arundel County, police say

A man was shot after what deputies describe as an “alleged road rage incident” near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.
Maryland State Police said the shooting took place around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 295 near the Route 175 exit.
The male driver was taken to the hospital.
A passenger was also in the vehicle during the shooting but was not injured.
WTOP’s Traffic Center reports that all lanes reopened just after 11 a.m.
Below is a map of where the incident took place.
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