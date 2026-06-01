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1 injured after road rage incident on BW Parkway in Anne Arundel County, police say

Abigail Stuckrath | abigail.stuckrath@wtop.com

June 10, 2026, 11:06 AM

A man was shot after what deputies describe as an “alleged road rage incident” near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police said the shooting took place around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 295 near the Route 175 exit.

The male driver was taken to the hospital.

A passenger was also in the vehicle during the shooting but was not injured.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reports that all lanes reopened just after 11 a.m.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

Courtesy Google Maps

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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Abigail Stuckrath

Abigail Stuckrath is an associate producer with WTOP News.

abigail.stuckrath@wtop.com

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