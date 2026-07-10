The lawsuit says staffers at an unnamed Anne Arundel County high school started using a masculine name and pronouns at the student's request.

Two Anne Arundel County parents filed a federal lawsuit against the county board of education Wednesday, accusing staff members at their child’s school of concealing their child’s gender transition.

Their child is listed as “Mary Doe” in the lawsuit, which says staffers at an unnamed high school started using a masculine name and pronouns at the student’s request.

In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the plaintiffs said their child was “socially transitioned” without their knowledge or consent. They want to bar people working with Anne Arundel County Public Schools from referring to their child by any name other than their legal one.

The lawsuit, naming the plaintiffs as “John and Jane Doe,” challenges school district policies that allow students to be called by names and pronouns that align with their gender identity.

According to the complaint, Mary Doe and other students at an unnamed high school were asked their name preferences in December 2025, and Mary gave a male name. Pronouns were discussed at a separate time.

When John and Jane Doe found out, they told the school only Mary’s legal name and female pronouns should be used.

Under one Anne Arundel schools policy, “every student has the right to be addressed by a name and pronoun that correspond to the student’s gender identity.” The regulation does not require a court-ordered name or gender change, and the switch is not required on official school records.

The plaintiffs said the policy circumvents their parental rights by allowing a child to socially change their gender without parents’ knowledge or consent, and also that it is antithetical to the religious pillars of their faith.

Among their listed remedies, the parents want a declaration that the policy violates their U.S. and Maryland constitutional rights.

The lawsuit was filed by America First Legal, which was co-founded by Stephen Miller, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump. He’s currently the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser.

WTOP reached out to Anne Arundel Public Schools for comment.

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