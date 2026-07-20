Search for missing boater in Maryland’s Rock Creek moves to recovery operation

Officers have shifted to a recovery operation Monday with officers continuing to look for a man who jumped off a pontoon boat to go after a hat that had fallen in the water in Anne Arundel County, police told WTOP.

First responders are searching for a missing swimmer who never resurfaced from Maryland’s Rock Creek Sunday afternoon.

Officers have shifted to a recovery operation Monday with officers continuing to look for a man who jumped off a pontoon boat to go after a hat that had fallen in the water in Anne Arundel County, police told WTOP in an email.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources police, the department was called about the missing boater at around 4:15 p.m.

He was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.

Natural Resources Police, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, the Baltimore County Fire Department, the Maryland State Police Trooper 6 helicopter and the Coast Guard responded to the scene, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Officers searched for the man until nightfall, when it was to dark for divers to look in the water.

The search started back up at around 7 a.m. Monday.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.