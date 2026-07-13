Traffic detours continue around Glen Burnie office tower deemed unsafe

A 150-foot safety zone remains around Empire Towers in Maryland's Anne Arundel County after a July 9 structural incident forced the evacuation of 100 people.

A few days after a July 9 structural integrity incident forced the closure of a 10-story office building in Glen Burnie, Maryland, officials have established a safety buffer zone around the property.

Empire Towers was declared structurally unsound after a 911 call on July 9 alerted first responders to problems that surfaced during construction work in an underground parking garage.

About 100 people were evacuated from the privately owned building at 7310 Ritchie Highway near 6th Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Anne Arundel County officials said a 150-foot safety perimeter now surrounds the property, that’s roughly one-and-a-half times the height of the building.

A tenant told WJZ-TV it was the first time the building had experienced problems and said construction work had been disruptive for several weeks before the incident. The TV station reported there is no timeline for when the building or nearby roads will reopen.

According to a July 10 news release from County Executive Steuart Pittman’s office, responsibility for the next steps rests with the building owner and management company.

Those parties “will need to retain a licensed structural engineering firm to evaluate the site. Once a contractor is hired to begin remediation, County inspectors will conduct routine inspections during the construction phase to ensure permitted repair work complies with the approved plan and applicable building codes,” the release said.

Safety measures are also affecting traffic in the area.

Pittman’s office said one lane remains open on Route 2 southbound, which allows traffic to flow, while preserving the safety zone around the building.

Parts of Crain Highway remain closed near the building, but those who drive through the area along both Crain Highway and Southbound Ritchie Highway should expect a detour by way of 8th Avenue and Route 648.

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