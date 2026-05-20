Blue Angels take flight over Annapolis ahead of Naval Academy graduation

It’s Commissioning Week in Annapolis, as the next class of Midshipmen get ready to graduate from the Naval Academy. As is tradition, the Blue Angels put on a show.

It’s Commissioning Week in Annapolis, Maryland, as the next class of Midshipmen get ready to graduate from the Naval Academy on Friday. But before that happens, as is tradition, the Blue Angels put on their annual performance over the Severn River.

Once again, they did not disappoint.

Thousands of people traveled to Annapolis on Wednesday afternoon — with lots of people downtown, and lots more on the other side of the Severn River by the World War II Memorial. To those who haven’t seen the show, locals say you’re missing something words can barely capture.

Andrew Livingston of Millersville was among the thousands who showed up.

“It’s almost the start of summer,” he said. “It’s really amazing to see how fast and incredibly loud they are, and how talented to keep the planes so close together as they fly by.”

The jets are loud — ear-splitting, rattle-your-chest loud — especially when they fly upside down right over you.

Michelle Greenwalt drove in from Gambrills and said there’s simply no substitute for being there.

“The noise, the sound, the aerial — everything that they do is amazing,” Greenwalt said. “Until you experience it, you really don’t understand it.”

“The plane goes faster than the sound, so that tells you how loud it is,” she added. “People cover their ears, but you have goose bumps with the thrill of the sound.”

Greenwalt was there with her husband, Tim, who had never been before, as well as Andrew Domshick of Arnold.

“I love the sound, I love the speed, I love the talent and the skill that these pilots have,” he said. “The amount of training that goes into this is unbelievable, and it just says America — screams America — gives me goose bumps every time.”

Plenty of kids were in attendance too, and lots of them also wore massive, noise-canceling headphones over their ears. But Colton Grondalski of Glen Burnie did not.

“They’re very loud,” he said of the planes.

The 8-year-old gets to skip school every year to see the show.

“There’s tons of tricks. There’s just cool stuff,” he said.

Plenty of adults who had never been before also showed up. That included Chris Sewell and Sarah Brooks, both of Silver Spring.

“My friends used to actually skip school to come and see this,” Sewell said. “I never got a chance to do it, so I’ve wanted to come for years and years and years. And finally, I saw it was going to be nice weather … so we decided to come on out.”

He and Brooks arrived around 9 a.m. to snag a spot overlooking the Severn River Bridge into downtown Annapolis.

“My dad grew up designing plane engines,” she said. “I just think it’s really cool to be able to see it this close.”

Friday’s graduation ceremony at the Naval Academy is expected to draw thousands more to Annapolis.

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