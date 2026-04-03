3 measles cases confirmed by Maryland health officials in April

The Maryland Health Department is looking to identify anyone who may have been around the measles patients while they were visiting areas in Anne Arundel County.

Maryland is reporting its second and third measles cases of 2026, both of them Baltimore-area residents who had recently traveled out of state.

In the cases reported Friday, the Maryland residents visited an area in the U.S. with an active measles outbreak. It’s not clear how they were exposed to the virus.

The Maryland Department of Health is looking to identify anyone who may have been around the patients and exposed to the measles while they were visiting grocery stores, healthcare facilities and other places in Anne Arundel County.

Health officials said those who are unvaccinated are especially at risk of getting sick.

The most recent cases are not believed to be connected with another Baltimore-area resident who came down with the measles after traveling out of the country. The health department warned about potential exposure sites in that case on April 19.

In Friday’s cases, the health department said people who visited the following areas during the listed times could have been exposed:

Giant Food Pasadena (4315 Mountain Rd., Pasadena) on April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bean Rush Cafe (1121A Annapolis St., Annapolis) on April 14, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The building located at 2062 Generals Highway in Annapolis on April 15, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Whole Foods Annapolis (200 Harker Pl., Ste. 100, Annapolis) on April 15, from 3:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Arnold Professional Building (1521 Ritchie Highway, Arnold) on April 15, from 1 to 3:40 p.m.

Arnold Professional Center (1509 Ritchie Highway, Arnold) on April 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and/or on April 20, from 10:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oakwood Professional Building (7845 Oakwood Rd., Glen Burnie) on April 14, from 4 to 7:15 p.m., and/or on April 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and/or on April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The building located at 181 Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis on April 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Baltimore Washington Medical Center Emergency Department (301 Hospital Dr., Glen Burnie) on April 20, from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Patient First Pasadena (8105 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena) on April 21, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With outbreaks across multiple states, the U.S. is at risk of losing its measles elimination status after largely eradicating the disease decades ago. Some experts have pointed to factors like disinformation, healthcare access and fewer kids getting vaccinated as potential explanations for the uptick.

So far, Maryland has had three cases of measles this year — the same number reported in 2025. The state reported just one case of measles in 2024.

Virginia health officials have confirmed 20 measles cases this year, up from five cases in 2025. Most of the recent cases have involved Northern Virginia residents, including two cases reported last week. Those kids had visited spots in Fredericksburg and Stafford County while potentially contagious.

What to watch for if you think you’ve been exposed

Measles can hang around in the air for up to two hours and can be spread by touching infected surfaces.

Maryland health officials said people who are vaccinated against the measles are largely protected from the disease and they recommend that anyone who is eligible get vaccinated. Your healthcare provider may be able to confirm your vaccination status, or you can request those records online.

People who aren’t vaccinated — and who have not had the measles in the past — should contact their healthcare provider if they’ve potentially been exposed.

Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms for 21 days; early signs of the disease include a fever over 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. The red rash that’s often associated with the disease usually pops up after those early symptoms — when a patient is already contagious.

If you think you may have the measles, heath officials recommend contacting your provider before arriving at a healthcare facility for help.

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