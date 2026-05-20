DC schools chancellor leaving for CEO job at instructional nonprofit

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, the longest-tenured chancellor of the school system in its history, is leaving for a private sector position after eight years of leadership.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, the longest-tenured chancellor of the school system in its history, is leaving for a private sector position after eight years of leadership.

EdReports, a nonprofit that provides free reviews of instructional materials nationwide, has named Ferebee as its next CEO, effective June 22. His last day as chancellor is June 19, one day after the end of the school year.

Mayor Muriel Bowser will pick an interim chancellor, and the next elected mayor will lead the search for Ferebee’s permanent replacement upon taking the reins in 2027.

Under Ferebee’s leadership, enrollment has grown to 52,000 students, the highest level in decades, he said in a note to staff announcing his departure. And the school system’s graduation rate reached 78%, up from 65% when Ferebee joined D.C. Public Schools.

Ferebee navigated the school district through the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the nation in education recovery in both math and reading, he told staff, citing the Harvard University Center for Education Policy Research’s 2026 Education Scorecard.

That report measured post-pandemic (2022 to 2025) growth in math and reading in states nationwide, and found D.C. made the biggest gains in both subjects.

“Together, we worked through one of the most challenging periods in public education. We were among the first districts to reopen so students could return to learning in community. Today, we can say that DCPS has recovered from the pandemic and is building from a position of strength,” Ferebee told his staff.

During Ferebee’s time leading the school system, the city also successfully negotiated all four union contracts covering school system employees, including the Washington Teachers’ Union contract in place through Sept. 30, 2028, Bowser noted during a news conference Wednesday.

“He has brought stability and clarity to our systems and with our employees,” Bowser said.

Ferebee credited the mayor, his staff and D.C. families for their part in the school district’s success during his tenure.

“I have had the best boss that I could have asked for behind me, who often reminds me that, ‘Nobody tells you no but me.’ And not many system leaders have that benefit, and it’s one of the reasons why we’ve been able to accelerate achievement in the pace that we have,” he said. “I can’t say enough about our educators, the work that they put in. Our families, they’ve embraced the supports for math.”

Much of the work Ferebee has done in D.C., he said, will translate to his next position at EdReports, where he will focus on helping states, school districts and educators make more effective decisions surrounding instructional materials.

A selection committee of EdReports board members selected Ferebee following a nationwide search. Ferebee will fill the shoes of Eric Hirsch, EdReports’ founding CEO, who’s stepping down in June.

“He brings an exceptional combination of instructional leadership, operational experience, and strategic thinking,” Dana Nerenberg, chair of the EdReports board of directors, said of Ferebee in a news release. “Our board is confident he is uniquely positioned to guide EdReports through its next chapter of growth and national impact.”

For now, Ferebee said he’s focused on leading D.C. students and educators through the end of the school year on June 18.

During Monday’s mayoral debate, all the participating candidates said they would not retain Ferebee as chancellor. One of them will likely be responsible for picking his permanent replacement, which is sure to be one of their top priorities upon taking over at the start of 2027.

Bowser, meanwhile, said she’s focused on making sure the school system doesn’t miss a beat during the transition.

“We will obviously have an interim chancellor, and the chancellor has been gracious in serving out for this school year. But the summer and the start of school year is a very important period for schools. I will spend a lot of time making sure we’re ready for … Aug. 24, which is the first day of school,” Bowser said.

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