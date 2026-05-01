‘Let’s do this for her’: Annapolis man prepares to bike across the US to honor friend with ALS

Starting Friday, a 62-year-old man will begin cycling across the country to raise money for ALS research.

Rex Houlihan arrived at BWI Marshall Airport earlier this week prepared to embark on a special journey.

Starting Friday, Houlihan, 62, along with four others will begin cycling across the country from the Olympic Peninsula in La Push, Washington, ending at Dewey Beach, Delaware, to fundraise for ALS research. The ride will span more than 4,000 miles and peddle through 12 states.

The idea sprang up at the Sailor Oyster Bar in Annapolis in 2023 after a close friend learned about her diagnosis with ALS – also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease – which attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body.

“She can no longer do the things she loved,” Houlihan told WTOP. “Let’s do this for her.”

Laura’s story

Laura Olds was the healthy one among her friend group. She lived an active lifestyle for years: taking yoga classes, enjoying dancing and playing tennis. However, her husband, Todd Olds, said Laura began slurring her speech.

In March of 2023, Laura Olds was diagnosed with ALS. Since then, the now 65-year-old communicates through a text-to-speech app and is unable to drive or cook for her family, Todd Olds said. She spends most of her time sitting on a chair, unable to get up.

Meg Whiteford, a senior associate director of development at the Robert Packard Center for ALS research at Johns Hopkins, told WTOP that most people have 2-5 years to live as the disease affects the muscular aspects of one’s body.

“Eventually you can’t breathe,” Whiteford said. “Your mind stays intact, but your body fails.”

Yet, Laura Olds continues to live on, trying to get better, her husband said.

“She’s been so strong. She never complains,” Todd Olds said. “She has kind of beat the odds in terms of the prognosis for surviving as long as she has, but it’s been a lot.”

The diagnosis devastated Houlihan, who has known Laura Olds since he was 20 years old. One day, while spending time with Todd and friend Scott Alyn, Houlihan said the trio decided that they wanted to do something to help raise money for the ALS community. That led to the birth of Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS, the grassroots organization organizing the ride.

Preparing for the ride

Laura Olds pictured at the beach prior to her ALS diagnosis. (Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS) Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS David Brown, of Annapolis, will join Todd Olds in the bike ride to fundraise for ALS. Olds’ wife was diagnosed with ALS in 2023. (Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS) Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS Rex Houilhan at BWI Airport ahead of his journey. (Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS) Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS David Brown picks up his bike. (Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS) Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS A going away party for the riders, who are fundraising for ALS. (WTOP/José Umaña ) WTOP/José Umaña The bike ride will fundraise for ALS, a disease that Laura Olds was diagnosed with in 2023. (WTOP/José Umaña ) WTOP/José Umaña Laura Olds practiced yoga, played tennis and led an active lifestyle prior to her diagnosis. (Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS) Courtesy Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Five people will participate in the cycling challenge at various points, including Houlihan and Laura’s husband.

However, as the ride progresses, members of the group will drop off, leaving Houlihan to continue the rest of the journey on his own path.

Houlihan, who rode across Australia as a college student, purchased his new bike in mid-March and has been training on a Peloton to prepare. He told WTOP that he is prepared for the unknown but is embracing the troubles that may come his way, including tire problems and camping.

“It’s really what adventure can we create, and the story that we’re going to be telling and getting the ALS community involved across the country,” he said.

As details of the challenge came together, Laura did not want to be the face for ALS or the campaign, Houlihan said. But, as the ride day inched closer, she has grown proud of the effort all her friends put together for the ride, her husband said.

“I’m sure she would love to be along for the ride if she could,” Todd Olds said, who will be leaving the ride early to return to Laura’s side.

All the fundraising collected will be used to support research done by the Packard Center and care efforts provided by the Team Gleason Foundation. As of Friday, Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS has collected about $269,000 and is looking to reach $500,000 as a goal.

Along with donating online, Houlihan encourages the country to join him for the ride by following Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS’s live online tracker to follow the crew’s travels.

Houlihan said anyone around the country is welcome to tag along on the ride as he passes along each state before reaching Dewey Beach.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Covert plans to ride with Houlihan when he arrives in Chicago on June 26. Steve McMichael, Covert’s former Bears teammate, died in 2025 after his ALS diagnosis.

“It’s just this emotional roller coaster for everybody,” Houlihan said. “I feel good going into this thing, and I think we all just this community is built around this and it’s beautiful.”

Learn about Coast 2 Coast 4 ALS on its website.

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