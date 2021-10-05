Bus driver strike enters 2nd day, leaving thousands in Anne Arundel schools without rides

Bus drivers who transport Anne Arundel County Public Schools students are continuing their strike Tuesday.

Bus drivers who transport Anne Arundel County Public Schools students are continuing their strike in the Maryland county Tuesday.

The drivers who work for Annapolis Bus Co., the contractor for the school system, are not showing up for work amid an ongoing dispute with the company.

The drivers, are not school employees, are demanding better pay and benefits and it comes as the company has been dealing with an ongoing driver shortage.

The strike involves 28 buses and 77 school routes, said Bob Mosier, the school system’s spokesman, on Tuesday morning, calling it a “very frustrating situation.”

Here is the list of affected bus routes.

The school system is asking families to arrange rides.

This is the second day of the strike.

Thousands of students who take the bus to school were out of luck Monday.

Mosier on Monday said the job action was a surprise to school officials.

“We don’t have spare drivers,” Mosier said. “We’re in a driver shortage just like every other school system in our region.”

