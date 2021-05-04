Anne Arundel Co. sets COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students

Students in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, ages 16 and up will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines through a series of clinics at 12 of the county’s public high schools.

The clinics, which are also open to workers in the school system, will be held over three consecutive Wednesdays: May 12, May 19, and May 26, from noon to 3 p.m. each day. The clinics will use the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for ages 16 and older.

The clinics will be held at four schools each of the three days, and second-dose clinics will also be held at each school.

“This COVID-19 vaccination initiative with the school system helps to preserve and protect the well-being and education of county youth,” Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement. “We’re working together to improve health equity by increasing access to vaccines for students throughout the county.”

Parents and guardians will get information from the school system on how to register at each clinic.

