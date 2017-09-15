Each week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about a different brew.
Beer of the Week: Brasserie Caracole Troublette Wheat Ale
Quick facts …
Brewery: Brasserie Caracole, Dinant, Belgium
ABV: 5.5 percent
Description: A Belgian wheat ale with spicy, lemony notes and a tangy aromatic
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish like sole and cod (fish and chips); Maryland crabs, clams and oysters (that aren’t too briny); omelettes; Caesar salad and fruit salad; veggies of all kinds
